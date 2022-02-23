WATCH: New England Revolution Season Kickoff SpecialThe New England Revolution are back and the WBZ Sports team has a look at what's ahead for the 2021 Supporters' Shield winners.

Tom Grilk Stepping Down As B.A.A. President And CEO After Boston Marathon In AprilAfter more than 11 years as president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, Tom Grilk is stepping down.

Phil Mickelson Taking Time Away From Golf, Loses KPMG Sponsorship Amid Self-Inflicted ControversyPhil Mickelson has dug himself quite a hole. His effort to climb out has begun.

Bruce Arena Focused On Continued Improvement As Revolution Enter 2022 Season"I’m happy we are improving the program. That was the goal coming here, and we have made improvements."

J.C. Jackson Doesn't Feel Wanted By Patriots Amid Radio Silence On ContractJ.C. Jackson sounds like he's a bit antsy for a decision on his fate to come from the Patriots.