BOSTON (CBS) — Now retired from football, Tom Brady is going Hollywood.

While the whole NFL world speculates about a potential return to the field, Brady has made his next career plans by deciding to star in and produce a major motion picture for Paramount Pictures.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Wednesday that Brady will be a part of “80 For Brady,” a film chronicling a road trip involving four Patriots fans to attend Super Bowl LI — the famed 28-3 comeback.

“Inspired by a true story, ‘Brady’ tells of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country,” THR reported.

The four friends will be played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

The report said that Brady “was deeply involved with the inception of the project,” and that his production company, 199 Productions, will produce the film, along with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content.

The movie was written by Michael Covino and Kyle Marvin, who will also direct the film.

While Brady is not necessarily a star in the movie, his star power will be aplenty, as he played a rather significant role in shaping the story of Super Bowl LI. The Hollywood Reporter was also first to report that Brady had signed with William Morris Endeavor back in 2019 for his off-field representation.

Brady retired earlier this month following his NFL career, which spanned 22 seasons — 20 of which were spent with the Patriots. In New England, he won six Super Bowls, before moving on to Tampa Bay, where he won one more.