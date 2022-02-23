BOSTON (CBS) On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced new help for small businesses left struggling during the pandemic.
Those businesses can now apply for grants up to $75,000.
“The funding is split into two buckets as outlined in the legislative package. There’s $50 million available to small businesses that are impacted by COVID-19, especially those businesses that reach markets that are predominantly made up of socially and economically disadvantaged and historically under represented groups and those owned by minorities, women veterans, individuals with disabilities or those who identify as part of the LGTBQ community; the other 25 million is restricted to those businesses that have not previously received funding through any of these relief programs that have been run by MGCC,” Baker said.
The governor said he hopes every small business eligible for the grant applies.