BOSTON (CBS) – It is winter vacation week for students in Massachusetts, but Wednesday’s record-breaking warmth made it feel more like spring.

Thousands of people flooded the Boston Common and Public Garden to take advantage of the warmer weather.

“It is nice to see so many people out and happy,” said Katie Hecht, who is visiting Boston from Upstate New York. “It’s like everything is de-thawing. Especially with that seasonal sadness with the cold and gloom, it’s nice to see.”

“I really am kind of getting sick of the snow,” said Evelyn Sasko, who is visiting from Saratoga, New York, with her mother, Bridget, and younger sister.

“We are so tired of COVID, and the winter has been rough at home,” said Bridget. “So, we are just happy to be out and not stuck indoors with masks on.”

Revere Beach was a popular spot on Wednesday. Hundreds of people were seen talking a stroll along the shore.

“It is going to feel really tough after this, I think.” Abby Husselbee and her husband Dave were walking the beach with their 10-month-old daughter, taking full advantage of the warmer weather.

“We are just trying to get out of the house and get the baby out of the house to get some fresh air,” said Dave Husselbee.

Smith Park in Allston was another popular location for families enjoying winter vacation week.

Kristen McCurtain and her sister, Alli Barry, are both teachers in the area, and both brought their children out to bike and skate.

“We actually went skiing at the beginning of the week, and now we are here enjoying this beautiful weather,” said McCurtain.