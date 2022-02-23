MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Massachusetts State Trooper in an unmarked cruiser was hurt in a head-on crash involving an impaired driver overnight in Marshfield. It happened on Standish Road around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the State Police union, the trooper was on his way home at the time of the crash. He was taken to South Shore Hospital where he’s being treated for what are described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
The other driver was arrested by Marshfield Police and charged with OUI, according to State Police.
“Our thoughts this morning are with our Trooper, his wife, his young children and their family. This incident yet again reminds us of the dangers our members face daily while serving the Commonwealth. Our message to the public this morning is simple. DRIVE SOBER – there is no excuse,” the union said in a statement Wednesday morning.