MARSHFIELD (CBS) – An accused drunk driver was released on bail late Wednesday morning, hours after Massachusetts State Police said he crashed head-on into a trooper in Marshfield.

According to the State Police union, the trooper, a 10-year veteran, was on his way home around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when a car driven by Benjamin Piper slammed into his unmarked cruiser on Standish Road.

The trooper was taken to South Shore Hospital where he’s being treated for what are described as “non-life threatening injuries.”

Piper was arrested by Marshfield Police and charged with OUI, according to State Police. The union said he is in his late 20s and from Marshfield. He was released on $240 bail overnight and arraigned Wednesday in Plymouth District Court. He was set free on the overnight bail and ordered to undergo alcohol screening. The judge left it up to the Registry of Motor Vehicles to determine if Piper’s license will be suspended. He’s due back in court April 21.

“Our thoughts this morning are with our Trooper, his wife, his young children and their family. This incident yet again reminds us of the dangers our members face daily while serving the Commonwealth. Our message to the public this morning is simple. DRIVE SOBER – there is no excuse,” the union said in a statement Wednesday morning.