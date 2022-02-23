BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 938 newly confirmed COVID cases in the state on Wednesday and 133 additional deaths.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,535,009. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,578.READ MORE: What Do You Need To Know About The CDC's New Vaccine Guidelines? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 2.35%.READ MORE: 'Sometimes I Don't Feel Safe': Curry College Students On Edge After Threats
There were 57,159 total new tests reported.
There are 537 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 105 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Audit: State Must Expand Diversity In Construction Workforce
According to the DPH, the data reported on Wednesday reflects lower numbers than usual “due to a systems issue that temporarily interrupted reporting from several hospital systems.” The missing data will be included in Thursday’s report .