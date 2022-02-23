BOSTON (CBS) – Lifeguards hired by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation can grab up to $1,000 in bonuses this summer.
DCR said lifeguards hired before March 27 will receive a sign-on bonus of $500, and lifeguards who work through the end of the season will receive an additional $500. This is in addition to a raise for the 2022 season, where lifeguards will see pay increase from $20-$21 per hour in 2021 to $21-$26 per hour.READ MORE: Boston Creates New Office With Goal Of Providing Families Affordable Childcare
The move is part of the state’s increasing focus on water safety. DCR has also created a new Bureau of Pool and Waterfront Safety to support that goal. The new bureau will include the new positions Director of Pool and Water Safety, Chief Lifeguard and Director of the Learn to Swim ProgramREAD MORE: Reading Police Rescue Owl Trapped In Soccer Nets
“In an effort to enhance water safety and prevent dangerous situations from occurring, our Administration has taken an approach that includes both increase water safety education and additional safety measures,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “By offering early sign-on bonuses, we hope to engage with candidates sooner in the process and ensure the state parks system has a full complement of lifeguards for the upcoming summer season.”MORE NEWS: Accused Drunk Driver Benjamin Piper Free On Bail After Head-On Crash With State Trooper In Marshfield
After several drownings last summer, the state has worked to make waterfronts safer, including additional funding to expand free beginner swim lessons and a series of Water Safety Days held last summer.