MILTON (CBS) – Students at Curry College are on edge after yet another swastika was discovered on campus. It’s the latest in a string of threats including anti-Semitic and racist messages found in the area.

“I didn’t know what would happen that’s the thing,” said student Lakayla Kamara.

February 22 was a day targeted in a racist message with someone threatening the Black community and forcing classes to go remote.

“It was just tough, not a pin drop on campus, almost like everyone had left,” said student David Monteiro.

It started in late January when a swastika and racist message were found scrawled on a bathroom wall in a residence hall and laundry room.

“Sometimes I don’t feel safe, I don’t know what’s going to happen honestly,” said student Amir Montgomery.

The hateful markings appeared again last week, and a $10,000 reward was offered. On Tuesday, another swastika was found in a residence hall. Students are now signing a petition to take a stand against hate, concerned about the repeated incidents.

“Definitely getting a lot of emails about more drawings and racial slurs, it’s hard getting those,” said student Kaitlin Blackburn.

It’s the second time in two weeks the college switched to online learning or gave that option. Some students are frustrated the threats continue and no one has been caught.

“I think they want that attention as the emails go out giving whoever is doing it maybe feeling a little cooler even though there is nothing to joke about,” said Kamara.

In a statement to the media the college wrote, “We are determined to keep our campus a safe, welcoming, and diverse place of learning. We will continue to diligently address these matters while also offering support and care to our community.”

Amir Montgomery says he worries who is behind the messages. “You never know it could be anyone, someone walking past you and you don’t even know,” Montgomery said.