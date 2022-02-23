MILTON (CBS) – Another symbol of hate has been discovered on the Curry College campus.
A swastika was found drawn inside a dorm Tuesday morning.
It is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic and racist messages found on campus in recent weeks.
Classes were remote on Tuesday as one of the incidents specifically mentioned that date with threats against the Black community.
Students will have the option to attend classes remotely through the end of the week.
Milton Police are investigating. New cameras have been installed throughout campus, and police and security patrols have increased.
The college is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible.