The CDC is issuing new guidelines for how to space the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. What do people need to know?

The new guidelines only apply to people who have not yet been vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Originally, the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were spaced three weeks apart, the Moderna vaccine four weeks apart. Now, the CDC says many people can receive their second doses up to eight weeks later. They say spreading out the two doses may reduce the risk of myocarditis – or inflammation of the heart – which has been seen in a very small number of people after vaccination, mostly young males. Delaying the second dose by a few weeks may also improve the effectiveness of the vaccine.

That said, people with weakened immune systems and people 65 and older should stick with the shorter dosing schedule so they can get more rapid protection. Children 11 and younger should also stick with the original dosing.

Debbie says, “I just received my Moderna booster, and I got a tingling in my hands and feet that only lasted about a day. It happens every time I get the vaccine. Is this normal? I asked my doctor, and they never heard of it.”

I can’t say I’ve heard of that side effect from the COVID-19 vaccines, but if it occurs in both hands and both feet and only lasts for a day, it doesn’t sound serious. Sometimes anxiety can cause tingling in the hands. I would say if you notice it happens outside of getting a vaccine, I would talk to your doctor about it again.