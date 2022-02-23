BURLINGTON (CBS) – As coach Bob Conceison delivered his final locker room pep talk Wednesday night, he sent his Red Devils out onto the ice — for what he hopes are lifelong memories.

“They all say that high school hockey was a special time in their life,” says Conceison, “and that makes me proud.”

After 35 years behind the bench at Burlington High School, the man they call “Coach C” is retiring.

And hockey parents here argue their kids could have no better role model. “I mean everything about him is special — everything,” says Lisa Andriolo, mother of the team captain. “He’s motivating and he cares. He’s just a wonderful man.”

“Coach C” has amassed 472 wins and a pair of state championships during his three-and-a-half decade run.

But while a winning program is certainly important — it’s not his primary takeaway.

“I love hockey,” says the outgoing coach. “But I think hockey’s a vehicle — any sport is a vehicle — to develop good human beings.”

The Red Devils hung on for a 4-3 win Wednesday against a scrappy Medford team.

And the hugs from even opposing players spoke to the respect “Coach C” has around the league.

“It’s way deeper than hockey,” says senior captain Anthony Andriolo. “He respects you on the ice and off. He really wants what’s best for you.”

After the game, there was a brief center ice tribute for the 70-year-old.

His family joined in — including a son who played for Dad — and has now coached alongside him as an assistant for 10 years.

“Definitely hard,” says son Bobby Jr., “because it’s been part of our family’s life for 35 years.”

“Coach C” knows he’ll miss it — but says he also knows it’s time.

And when hockey and helping kids is in your blood — the game never ends.

“The daily interaction with the student-athletes,” says Conceison, “is the thing I’ll miss the most.”