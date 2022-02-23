BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu laid out a new plan Wednesday that she said aims to provide affordable quality childcare in the city.

Wu said one of the biggest challenges facing families is the lack of access to early education and childcare.

On Wednesday, Wu announced she has formed the Office of Early Childhood, which the mayor said will be a resource that connects childcare programs and families.

“We look to support on the technical assistance side so our childcare entrepreneurs have full access to resources and funding, and for families to be able to in one place see which seats are available in which places,” Wu said.

Standing outside the YMCA facility in East Boston, Wu also shared the results of a census taken last year that shows many families are looking for formal childcare, but having trouble finding it. Instead, many are relying on a family member.

Of those surveyed, 81% said their childcare situation is impacting their own career and professional development.

Wu said the new office will help families find programs. She is also hoping the Common Start legislation goes forward on Beacon Hill. The bill would allow families earning less than half the state’s median income to access free childcare. Under the proposal, no family would spend more than 7% of their household income on childcare.

Wu also shared what her ultimate dream for childcare in Boston would look like.

“Anyone looking to start a family in Boston to know this is a city where it’ll be convenient, easy and not a question whether you can find the supports to raise a child here,” Wu said.

Wu said the funding for the office is part of the city budget and they are looking to hire a director right away.