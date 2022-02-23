BOSTON (CBS) — The Bill Belichick Foundation announced the distribution of $385,000 in scholarships and grants to qualifying programs to provide athletic experiences across the country.
“As athletic programs recover from programming obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill Belichick Foundation has distributed monetary awards to qualifying organizations through its annual grant and scholarship program,” the foundation said in a release. “While the pandemic continues to affect sports at all levels, the Bill Belichick Foundation’s financial support will help rebuild and grow sports programs across the United States. Scholarship and grant funds will provide athletic experiences and opportunities to underprivileged youth and sports programs in need.”
The foundation awarded 13 scholarships to high school students who play at least one sport and hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The foundation distributed $10,000 gifts to 32 athletic programs around the country.
The Bill Belichick Foundation website states that the organization “aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. Focusing on football and lacrosse, its mission is to bring the values of the Belichick family – a love of sports, coaching and team building – to the athletic leaders of tomorrow.”