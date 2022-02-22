BOSTON (CBS) – From Ukraine, Iryna Chumachenko speaks to her older brother Slavko Oleinik on FaceTime. They talk every day to make sure she is safe in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Iryna says if things turn violent, she will evacuate to Western Ukraine. “Yes, I am worried. I am ready but it’s not panic,” Iryna said. “I have cash, I have pharmacy case, I have all my documents ready.”

Slavko wishes his baby sister would get out of harm’s way now because she’s a civilian with no military training. “Think about evacuating out of the capital probably to a more distant place and my message would also be learn how to shoot,” Slavko Oleinik said.

As the situation continues to escalate, Ukrainians in Massachusetts remain in constant contact. “I am scared about my parents, I am scared about my friends,” Andrey Boyko of Melrose said.

Boyko says he’s praying for his loved ones back home in Ukraine. “Frankly speaking my father refuses to go to West Ukraine where they have some place to leave,” Boyko said.

There are several Massachusetts Ukrainian families who wish they were with their relatives during this volatile time, but they are also glad they are here safe and sound with their immediate families and they are giving all the support they can for those halfway around the world. “Unfortunately, I am not there but I support them as much as I can,” Boyko said.

Slavko Oleinik who grew up in Kyiv agrees. “If Putin is not stopped, harshly stopped, things will get rolling,” he said.

Until then, its more FaceTime and prayers from the Ukrainian community here to their loved ones back home.