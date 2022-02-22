SPENCER (CBS) — A Spencer man was arrested Tuesday following the discovery of dead cows on his property, police said. Edward Pilling, 56, is facing animal cruelty charges.
Spencer police said the investigation started a week earlier when they responded to a report of a loose calf on Feb. 15. While at the property on Kingsbury Road, they found three dead cows and a dead calf.
Authorities also seized the loose calf and a dog from the property.
“Subsequent investigation revealed the animals had suffered from lack of food, water and veterinary care,” police said.
Pilling was released with conditions and is due back in court at a future date.