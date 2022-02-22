MARLBORO (CBS) — A moose on the run in Marlboro was captured Tuesday morning. Video showed the moose strolling through streets and backyards.
Wildlife officials said because the moose was in a densely populated area, it was at risk of causing a car crash or a public safety situation so the animal needed to be moved.
Environmental Police were able to tranquilize the 600-pound female moose, tag it, and put it in the back of a pickup truck to relocate it.
The moose was brought to northern Worcester County. Biologists stood by and watched as the moose was able to get up and walk away on her own.
Officials believe the moose wandered into the Marlboro neighborhood in search of new twigs and buds to eat.