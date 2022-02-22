BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,118 newly confirmed COVID cases in the state on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend. An additional 37 deaths were reported from Friday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has dropped to 2.44%.
There were 185,410 total new tests reported.
There are 573 people currently in the hospital with COVID, which is down from 719 on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,534,071. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 22,445.
There are also 113 patients currently in intensive care.