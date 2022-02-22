CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
LITTLETON (CBS) – Littleton Police are asking the public to help them find two puppies that were stolen last month in an armed robbery.

It happened January 17 in a parking lot on Constitution Ave.

Two puppies stolen during an armed robbery in Littleton. (Image Credit: Littleton Police)

One person has been arrested, but the puppies have not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Littleton Police at (978) 540-2300.

“We would love to reunite these puppies with their rightful owner, and ask anyone who has seen them to reach out to us,” Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said.

