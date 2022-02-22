MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are asking the public for help to find a woman who allegedly threw the body of her dead pit bull away in a trash bag behind a hotel. Keryn Lynch, 37, is wanted on a charge of “unlawful activities.”
Police said they responded to the Fairfield Inn on Jan. 19 after a woman walking her dog reported finding a trash bag with a tail sticking out of it on the side of South Porter Street behind the hotel. Officers on scene opened the bag and found the pit bull’s body inside.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: Gov. Charlie Baker On Push For Tax Cuts
“Police were able to identify the owner as Lynch and through the investigation determined that she had disposed of the dog behind the hotel,” Manchester police said in a statement.READ MORE: Acton Man On Vacation Rescues Passengers After Helicopter Crashes Off Miami Beach
Anyone who knows where Lynch is or has information about the case can call police at 603-668-8711.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 4,118 New COVID Cases Over 4 Days, 37 Additional Deaths