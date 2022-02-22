LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) — Several signs along the Kancamagus Scenic Byway in New Hampshire have been vandalized recently.
The Kancamagus Scenic Byway sign was destroyed, multiple interpretive panels were hit with some type of bullet, and restrooms were vandalized.
Overall, the damage is believed to cost thousands of dollars, a White Mountain National Forest official said.
The public should report any vandalism they see to local police or park rangers.