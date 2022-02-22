BOSTON (CBS) — With some open roster spots for the Boston Celtics following the trade deadline, some fans and media put together some ideas for which players might be able to step in. On Tuesday, the team made a couple of additions, though they may not be what many followers had in mind.
The team is planning to sign Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, according to Shams Charania.
The Boston Celtics are planning to sign forwards Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin to 10-day contracts, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fitts spent time with Jazz this season; Martin played in 27 games for Pacers.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2022
Martin, a small forward, has played in 27 games this season for Indiana, averaging 6.3 points and 2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game. He played in 35 games for Indiana a year ago, and in 31 games for Minnesota the season before that after going undrafted out of Butler.
Fitts is in his third NBA season, having played for the Clippers last year and the Jazz this year. He’s averaged under a point with 1.4 rebounds in just 4.6 minutes per game in his 10 career appearances.
The Celtics had previously signed Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser to help fill out the roster.