BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow.

First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th. That was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day).

Next up, last week, Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later.

And now, here we are. The next two days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday and well into the 60s on Wednesday, spring fever will be in full effect! In fact, there is even an outside shot at touching 70 degrees on Wednesday, that has only been done on 4 other occasions in the month of February in Boston (three of which have occurred in the last 5 years).

But, once again, Old Man Winter will win the week and get the last laugh. Temperatures will drop some 40 degrees from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to reach the mid 30s. And then, to finish a wild week, a wintry mix of snow, rain and ice makes a mess on Friday.

This storm will actually appear as though it is heading to our west on Thursday, the center traveling up through the Ohio Valley and into New York state. Typically, that would mean more warmth and rain for New England. But that would be way too easy. This storm is expected to make a “jump” and redevelop south of New England, a much colder solution and storm track for our area. This is not all that uncommon. The Atlantic Ocean provides a jolt of energy and moisture for storms in winter, so, many times they will transfer their energy and re-emerge over the warm, Gulf Stream, almost as if it were being “beamed aboard” on a Star Trek transporter but on a much larger scale.

While this storm is still a few days away and the energy is still several thousands of miles away, models have been fairly consistent with the eventual solution for New England. Odds of a miss or all rain are just about nil, it seems that it is just about working out the finer details. The biggest question right now involves precipitation type. Who stays all snow? How far north does the milder air get? How much sleet or freezing rain is involved? I think it is safe to say this one will be a mess, one way or another.

Also a good bet that the farther north and west you live, the greater the odds of staying all snow or snow and ice. Best chance of a flip to rain is over southeast Massachusetts.

We will be watching the trends in the coming days, but at this point the odds are very high of seeing at least 3″ of snow everywhere north of the Pike. In fact, I would say there is about a 50% chance of seeing 6″ or more in Boston and areas to the north.

Some good news – the snow and ice appear to be the only real concern. This is not one of those powerful “bombogenesis”-type storms. No real wind impacts or coastal issues this go around. That being said, if you have travel plans on Friday, you will want to stay tuned and perhaps consider altering your schedule.

For planning purposes (this will likely change a bit), the snow is likely to arrive early on Friday, say between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. The peak of the storm would be about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, followed by a tapering late day. Again, precipitation-type and changeover times remain TBD.

So break out the shorts but keep the boots and shovels handy!

We will keep you updated all week long as new data comes in. Stay with WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston for frequent updates.