By CBSBoston.com Staff
FOXBORO (CBS) – A junior hockey player has been banned from the United States Premier Hockey League for life after he punched a referee in the face. It happened during a game in Foxboro on Sunday.

Video from the incident shows the South Shore Kings player hit the ref after getting a penalty call. The league said the player’s actions are “unacceptable.”

The player’s name has not been released.

“The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time,” Commissioner Bob Turow said in a statement. “The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban.”

Foxboro Police are aware of the video and the investigation is ongoing.

