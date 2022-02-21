BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Paul Farmer, the founder of Boston-based Partners In Health, died unexpectedly while in Rwanda on Monday. He was 62 years old.
The global health nonprofit confirmed the renowned physician, author and humanitarian’s death.
“Paul Farmer’s loss is devastating, but his vision for the world will live on through Partners in Health,” CEO Dr. Sheila Davis said in a statement. “Paul taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity.”
Farmer co-founded Partners In Health in 1987 with the goal of bringing high quality health care to people in poverty settings. He was the recipient of numerous honors, including the “Outstanding International Physician Award” from the American Medical Association.
Tributes to Farmer’s legacy poured in on social media from around the world.
“This is beyond devastating. Paul was a hero, a mentor and a friend,” Brown University’s Dr. Ashish K. Jha tweeted. “He taught us what global health should be and inspired all of us to do better.”
USAID administrator Samantha Power said Farmer was “a giant.”
“Paul Farmer gave everything—everything—to others,” she tweeted. “He saw the worst, and yet did all he could to bring out the best in everyone he encountered.”
Farmer earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, where he was chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine. He is survived by his wife Didi and their three children.