Report: Joe Judge To Coach Quarterbacks, Matt Patricia To Coach Offensive Line For PatriotsLast week, Scott Zolak threw out some "theoretical" job titles for members of the Patriots' offensive coaching staff. He might have been on to something.

LeBron James Hits Game-Winner In NBA All-Star Game; Jayson Tatum Has Quiet Night In LossStephen Curry got another 3-point record. LeBron James got another All-Star win. Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron.

Kevin Garnett's Face Indicates Beef With Ray Allen Is Alive And WellTime has still done very little to heal the wound that Kevin Garnett felt when Ray Allen left the Celtics to join the Heat. Or so it would appear, based on KG's face.

Bruce Arians Calls Report Of Soured Relationship With Tom Brady 'Such Bulls--t'Bruce Arians isn't happy about a report that his relationship with Tom Brady was a main reason the quarterback retired.

Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers As Assistant; Lawsuit Against NFL ProceedsFormer Patriots assistant Brian Flores is back in the NFL.