HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) — A Connecticut woman has been charged after New Hampshire State Police said she was caught driving more than 60 mph over the speed limit. Thirty-six-year-old LaToya Huff was driving on I-95 North in Hampton Falls.
According to police, a 2017 Dodge Charger was spotted going 127 mph by a State Police aircraft monitoring traffic in the area. A trooper on the ground was notified and stopped the car as it drove past.
Huff allegedly told troopers she did not realize she was going that fast.
She was charged with reckless operation and will appear in Hampton Circuit Court in April.