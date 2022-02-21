WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — Warming temperatures and cars on the ice can lead to trouble. That was case on Lake Winnipesauke over the weekend, where several vehicles broke through the ice.
Crews warn the ice is not thick enough to drive on, and they were busy all weekend fishing cars out of the water.
The good news is that no one was injured. Take a look at the photos shared by DIVE Winnipesauke Corp.
Below are some tips for ice safety, based on thickness.
Everyone should stay off the ice if it is 2″ thick or less.
For ice fishing, you generally want to see 4″ of ice thickness.
Snowmobiles and ATVs require about 5-6″ of ice.
For cars and small trucks 8-12″ is recommended.
Medium trucks and even planes can go on the ice when there is 12-15″ of ice.