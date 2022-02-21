BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts went up another nickel in the past week, according to AAA. A gallon of gas in the state now costs $3.54 on average.
"Continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, plus increased demand as more drivers take to the roads, are combining to keep oil prices high, which translates into pain at the pump," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement.
Massachusetts gas prices have gone up 18 cents in the past month, and are 98 cents higher than they were at this time last year, AAA said.