CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) – A Weston man was seriously hurt Sunday when he crashed a rented snowmobile into a tree and boulder on a New Hampshire trail.
The 59-year-old man was riding on Corridor 19 in Conway with his son around 10 a.m.
While negotiating a downhill left-hand turn, the man drifted to the right and crashed.
The man suffered a leg injury that is described as “severe.” His son was also on the machine but was not hurt.
Several other people who were using snowmobiles in the area called 911 after the crash. The man and his son were driven off the trail and taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.