BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while since Antonio Brown has aired his grievances against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ended that streak on Monday.

Brown posted some imaging — presumably of his injured ankle — along with some choice words for his former employer and his former quarterback.

Here’s what Brown wrote in the caption:

They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt I came He didn’t throw it imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied too Coach said if I couldn’t run on this get the f— out of here F— all you MF Still caint stop me @nfl

(The Athletic’s Greg Auman tweeted a screen shot of the post, which has since been deleted.)

Brown also recently wrote this caption on a video of him interacting with fans at the Super Bowl: “Standing on A torn Deltoid ligament

With major Bone Spurs @buccaneers Bucc Me; left me for dead everyone been Quiet No Justice ; legal team got there PRs now they gone !”

Brown, of course, left the Bucs’ sideline in dramatic fashion during their Week 17 win against the Jets in New Jersey. Whether his issue had to do with a lack of targets or an inability to play on an injured ankle remains a bit unclear, based on Brown’s own complaints. But he was targeted five times in the first half before he exited the game.

Brown had previously called out Brady but later tried to walk it back, saying, “I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted.” The latest complaint indicates Brown still has some lingering issues with his former quarterback.