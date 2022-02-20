CBS News BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Spencer News

SPENCER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Railroad maintenance equipment crashed into a freight train early Sunday, sending three workers to the hospital, officials said.

Workers were reported to be trapped after the crash near the Gauthier Road on a rail line owned by CSX in Spencer.

Three people were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, firefighters said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, firefighters said.

The crash involving a stationary CSX freight train happened at about 1:30 a.m.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)