SPENCER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Railroad maintenance equipment crashed into a freight train early Sunday, sending three workers to the hospital, officials said.
Workers were reported to be trapped after the crash near the Gauthier Road on a rail line owned by CSX in Spencer.
Train vs train collision on the CSX main line by Gauthier Rd. W entrapment. Total of 3 victims transported to UMASS with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/O3IIE8WQps
— Spencer Fire (@SpencerFire1) February 20, 2022
Three people were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, firefighters said. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, firefighters said.
The crash involving a stationary CSX freight train happened at about 1:30 a.m.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)