BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State House reopens to the public this week after it was closed for nearly two years. So what took so long?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked that question to Massachusetts State Sen. President Karen Spilka of Ashland.

The State House will be open to the public on Tuesday. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required, as will masks.

Spilka said there were several times in recent months where lawmakers hoped to reopen the building, but COVID metrics changed plans. She said the State House has undergone several physical changes while it was closed to the public, including an upgraded HVAC system.

The Democrat also said there is little room to social distance in offices inside the building.

“It’s a very old building. If we open to the public, we need to do it in a way that as best as possible protects the health and safety of not only the members, the rest of the senators, but especially our staff that is there,” Spilka said.

Keller said several people on Beacon Hill have suggested the State House has remained closed in part due to concerns about protests over COVID policies.

“It wasn’t on my mind. It was more omicron and COVID, the concern of members and staff,” Spilka said.

One positive development from the COVID pandemic, Spilka said, is that there has been more access to the happenings on Beacon Hill than ever thanks to live streams. She said that is something that she expects to remain in place.

“People have participated, people from across the state, folks with disabilities that were never able to participate. And we will continue that in the future,” Spilka said.

