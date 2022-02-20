DRACUT (CBS) — A shooting in Dracut left a 22-year-old man injured Sunday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Lakeview Avenue.
The man was treated on the scene and then rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim's mother told WBZ-TV he was shot in the hand and stomach.
No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators believe based on surveillance video that a gray vehicle may be involved.
Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information should call the police at 978-957-2123.