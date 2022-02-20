MILTON (CBS) — Curry College will hold classes remotely on Tuesday after hate messages were found in a bathroom and a laundry room on campus. The notes specifically mentioned Tuesday’s date.
The school is currently offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for leaving hateful messages and threats around campus in recent weeks.
At least 20 swastika symbols and one racist graffiti were found at the beginning of February. There was then an increased police presence on February 12 after a threat was made against Black students and staff on campus.