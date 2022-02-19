NHL Commissioner Upholds Brad Marchand's 6-Game SuspensionNHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has upheld the six-game suspension given to Bruins forward Brad Marchand last week.

Wes Welker Leaves 49ers, Joins Dolphins Coaching Staff Under Mike McDanielWes Welker is on the move. And he's heading back to the place where his NFL career started.

Revolution Sign Defender Ryan Spaulding To MLS RosterAfter spending two years with the New England Revolution's developmental team, Ryan Spaulding is heading to the big club.

MLB Cancels Spring Games Through March 4 Due To LockoutMajor League Baseball on Friday canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.

Rumor Surfaces Of Sour Relationship Between Tom Brady And Bruce Arians, Prior To QB's Abrupt RetirementPerhaps we have a clearer view of why Tom Brady retired so abruptly and clumsily after the season.