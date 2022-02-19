CBS News BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s camera atop Boston caught the snow squall that swept through Massachusetts on Saturday.

The squall began just after 5:30 p.m. It turned the sunny sky dark and then completely whited out the Prudential Building and the Hancock Tower in a blanket of snow.

Minutes later, the squall was gone, revealing a beautiful sunset.