BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s camera atop Boston caught the snow squall that swept through Massachusetts on Saturday.
The squall began just after 5:30 p.m. It turned the sunny sky dark and then completely whited out the Prudential Building and the Hancock Tower in a blanket of snow.
This time-lapse video from our camera atop Boston captured the snow squall from beginning to end! https://t.co/bXOUSS0ryo pic.twitter.com/btetp5dhxp
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) February 19, 2022
Minutes later, the squall was gone, revealing a beautiful sunset.