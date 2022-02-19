BOSTON (CBS) — There was a long line of customers waiting for the grand opening of Levain Bakery on Newbury Street Saturday morning. Dozens were there to try the New York bakery’s famous massive cookies.
The cookies come in five flavors: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, and two-chip chocolate chip. Pastries and coffees are also available.
The bakery said proceeds from opening day will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place, a charity and day shelter that supports the development of self-sustaining skills for women experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.
This is Levain Bakery’s 10th location and the first in New England.