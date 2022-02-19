OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Pastrnak scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from from Taylor Hall at 2:42 of overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo also scored to help the Bruins snap a two-game losing streak. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves.

Tim Stutzle and Nick Holden had goals for the Senators, and Anton Forsberg finished with 30 saves.

Tyler Ennis almost tied the game for the Senators early in the third period on the power play, but Ennis hit the post with an open net and Swayman made a glove save on Ennis’ follow attempt seconds later.

Eventually, Holden did tie it 2-2 for Ottawa as his shot from the slot beat Swayman with a crowd in front with 3:54 remaining to force overtime.

The Senators got off to a much better start then one week earlier when they were outshot 22-8 in the first period by the Bruins, who scored 45 seconds into the game. In the scoreless first period Saturday, the Senators were only outshot 11-9.

The Bruins eventually opened the scoring at 2:37 of the second when DeBrusk backhanded the puck out of the air and put a one-hopper past Forsberg for a 1-0 lead.

The Senators tied it just over four minutes later as Stutzle got the rebound off Artem Zub’s point shot that was tipped by Austin Watson and had an empty net to shoot at with Swayman out of position.

Later in the period the Senators had three great scoring chances as they kept the puck in the Bruins’ end for almost the entirety of a two minute 4-on-4. Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul all nearly gave the Senators the lead during that stretch but were unable to beat Swayman.

Carlo, who was a game time decision after cutting his wrist in the morning skate, gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with just over a minute to play in the period. Forsberg dove out to try and cover the puck at the top of the crease but pushed the puck right onto the stick of Carlo, who had an empty net to shoot at.

NOTES: Stutzle played in his 100th NHL game, all with the Senators. … Bruins F Tomas Nosek played in his 300th NHL game and 43rd with the Bruins. … G Matt Murray, F Clark Bishop and D Dillon Heatherington were scratches for the Senators. F Anton Blidh and D Derek Forbot were scratches for the Bruins. F Brad Marchand was serving the fifth of a six-game suspension.

