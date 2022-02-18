WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester Red Sox are looking to add to their roster for their second season at Polar Park.

The WooSox are holding a virtual job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The team is looking to fill roughly 300 part-time positions.

You can register for the job fair here.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for people who want to get their foot in the door, for people who are just starting out, or who want a second job,” WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg told WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben. “Or for those who may be retired, but retirement doesn’t mean sitting home.”

Some of the specific jobs they are looking to hire include parking attendants, ushers, ticket takers, food vendors, cleaning crew members, field maintenance workers, mascot actors, production staff, and team store retailers.

The positions pay $14.25 per hour.

“We do try to operate as a family, so we get to know you. We see you. You’re not anonymous. You’re part of the Polar Park team. You’re a part of taking an inanimate facility and turning it into a friendly, living, breathing place,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg added that they would love to hire anyone who speaks a second language.

“We want it to be that whatever language a fan speaks, we speak your language,” said Steinberg. “We want everybody to feel at home here, and there is an international flavor here.”

College students looking for WooSox internships can attend the job fair and should also send a cover letter and résumé to internships@woosox.com.