BOSTON (CBS) — Wes Welker is on the move. And he’s heading back to the place where his NFL career started.
Welker was announced as the Dolphins' new wide receivers coach on Friday, part of the staff working under new head coach Mike McDaniel.
Welker had been the wide receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the past three seasons under Kyle Shanahan, after spending two years on the Texans’ coaching staff under Bill O’Brien. McDaniel was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator last season, after working as the run game coordinator the previous four seasons.
Frank Smith was named as Miami's offensive coordinator, while former Patriots assistant coach Josh Boyer remains in place as the defensive coordinator.
The 40-year-old Welker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers, but he was cut before the start of the season and signed with Miami. Welker worked primarily as a kick and punt returner as a rookie, taking one kick back 95 yards for a touchdown. He gained a role in the offense in year two, one that grew even more in his third season in 2006. After that year, Bill Belichick traded a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick to Miami to acquire Welker, who had been a restricted free agent.
In just 93 games played for the Patriots, Welker set the New England franchise mark with 672 receptions, a record that still stands today. Welker ranks third in Patriots history in receiving yards and fifth all time in punt return yards.
Now in a coaching role, Welker is back in the AFC East, working for his first team and coaching against his second team twice a year.