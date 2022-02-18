BOSTON (CBS) — A Harry Potter trivia event, a new spot on Newbury Street offering giant cookies, and two separate festivals are all on tap for this weekend’s To Do List.
HARRY POTTER TRIVIA
This month, Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Company is transformed into the “Forbidden Forest” in honor of Harry Potter, with decorations and a special-themed menu. On Sunday, test your knowledge with Harry Potter Trivia.
When: All February (Harry Potter Trivia starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20)
Where: 19 Weed Street, Marlborough
Cost: N/A
LEVAIN BAKERY OPENING
On Saturday, the legendary Levain Bakery, known for its giant cookies, is making its debut in Boston and opening its Newbury Street location for business. Something extra sweet about this is that all Opening Day proceeds will be donated to charity.
https://levainbakery.com/pages/boston
When: Every day from 8am-8pm (opening is Saturday, Feb. 19)
Where: 180 Newbury Street, Boston
Cost: N/A
LEGO MARITIME FESTIVAL
The Lego Maritime Festival is going on at the USS Constitution Museum. Visit in person for a daily ship-building contest or take part in an online competition and build from home! The festival runs through the 27th.
https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/events/lego-maritime-festival/
When: Feb. 19-27 (10am-5pm)
Where: Online and in person at USS Constitution Museum (22 First Ave, Boston)
Cost: Suggested admission of $10-$15 for adults, $5-$10 for children
LOWELL WINTERFEST 2022
Lowell Winterfest is being held in downtown Lowell through Saturday night. The festival is free and is packed with events, including live music, ice skating, a chocolate festival, a fire show, and a soup competition.
https://www.lowellwinterfest.com
When: Friday, Feb. 18 (6-10pm) & Saturday, Feb. 19 (11am-10pm)
Where: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack Street, Lowell
Cost: N/A