TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Four Billerica High School students were arrested Friday in connection with an incident after a high school basketball game in Tewksbury.
Some Tewksbury students were hurt Thursday night when a group of Billerica students fired at them with pellet guns following a boys’ basketball game between the schools, authorities said. The students were not seriously hurt.
Tewksbury Police told WBZ-TV they arrested the three juveniles and 18-year-old Allane Sonny Takock in connection with the attack. Takock will be arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday, where more information is expected to come out in the case.
In an email to Billerica parents Friday morning, the school department said “we are extremely disappointed by the actions of some of our students.”