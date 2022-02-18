TEWKSBURY (CBS) – Four Billerica High School students were arrested Friday in connection with an incident after a high school basketball game in Tewksbury Thursday night.
Tewksbury Police said the four teenagers drove by in two cars and fired two devices, known as “gel blasters,” into a crowd of people leaving a boys’ basketball game between the schools.
Seven people were hit, according to police, but none went to the hospital.
Tewksbury Police arrested two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Allane Sonny Takock in connection with the attack. All four are charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Takock will be arraigned in Lowell District Court in April. The other three will be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court.
“We are deeply concerned about what occurred at the Billerica-Tewksbury basketball game last evening, and condemn the actions that resulted in injuries to members of the Tewksbury community. We also wish all those involved a speedy recovery,” Billerica Superintendent Timothy Piwowar said in a statement.