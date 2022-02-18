FOXBORO (CBS) — After spending two years with the New England Revolution’s developmental team, Ryan Spaulding is heading to the big club. The Revs signed the defender to a one-year MLS contract on Friday.

The contract also includes additional club options through the 2024 MLS season. Spaulding is now the fifth player in club history to be elevated from Revolution II to the first team roster.

Spaulding, 23, signed with Revolution II on January 16, 2020 and went on to set team records for games played (42), starts (38), and minutes (3,402). The defender earned his first invitation to preseason with the MLS side in January, making two appearances in exhibition matches before earning his place on the MLS roster.

“Ryan was one of the first players we signed to Revolution II, and we have seen incredible growth in many facets of his game throughout the past two seasons,” said Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo. “He is a talented outside back who fits in well with our team and can add production in all phases of the game. We look forward to watching Ryan continue to progress at the MLS level over the coming season.”

Spaulding took to Twitter Friday afternoon to celebrate his signing.

I could not be happier taking my journey here in New England to the next level. I came here two years ago with my mind set on signing a first team contract and with the help of all the @NERevolution staff, my family and friends, my life long dream has become a reality. #nerevs pic.twitter.com/mbU0znMxdl — Ryan Spaulding (@ryanspaulding71) February 18, 2022

During the 2021 campaign, Spaulding was one of two players (along with recent Homegrown Player signing Noel Buck) to appear in all 28 matches for Revolution II. He recorded 26 starts while tallying three goals and one assist. Spaulding earned six selections to the USL League One Team of the Week last season and was one of three defenders named to the 2021 All-USL League One First Team.

Spaulding played two seasons of collegiate soccer at UNC-Charlotte, appearing in 32 matches while tallying three goals as a winger. Following his sophomore season, Spaulding signed his first professional deal with Stade Briochin of the French third division where he played nine games from 2018-19. Spaulding returned stateside in 2019 to join North Carolina FC, before joining New England the following season.