BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler wrote the ultimate underdog story when he was with the Patriots. Now the former New England Super Bowl hero is reportedly looking to write a comeback story.

Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2021 season, but did not play in a game with his new team. The veteran corner was placed on the retired list just before the campaign kicked off as he was reportedly dealing with a “personal situation.”

On Thursday, the Cardinals released Butler from the reserve/retired list, making the 31-year-old an unrestricted free agent. Should he unretire, he would be free to sign with any team he wants for 2022.

And according to multiple reports, Butler does indeed plan to play in 2022. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported that Butler is “definitely” coming back, while NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that Butler “has been working out diligently.”

Butler hasn’t played since 2020, when he appeared in all 16 games for the Tennessee Titans. He had four interceptions and 100 tackles that season, his third season in Nashville.

He is, of course, best known for his incredible run with the New England Patriots. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Butler played sparingly as a rookie. But he was always ready for his name to be called and came up big in the most important moment of the season, picking off Russell Wilson at the goal line to seal New England’s Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Butler was New England’s top corner in 2015 and earned a Pro Bowl nod. He had eight interceptions and four forced fumbles in his four seasons with the Patriots, leaving for the Titans in 2018. He has 17 interceptions over 100 regular season games for his career.

Now Butler is free to sign wherever he wants, as he looks to add another chapter to his NFL career. Perhaps a reunion with the Patriots will be in the cards, though that is pretty unlikely with Matt Patricia back on the staff in New England.