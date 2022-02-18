FITCHBURG (CBS) — A man who severely injured a Boylston police officer with his car while evading arrest is now in custody.

Bryan Walker, 39, was arrested Friday morning at an apartment on Wilson Avenue in Fitchburg after investigators received information that he was hiding out there.

Among the charges against Walker include attempted murder, assault and battery on a police officer causing serious bodily harm, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, and cocaine trafficking (over 36 grams).

He is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Friday.

State Police say Walker hit an officer on Mechanic Street Wednesday morning while the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and Worcester County Drug Task Force attempted to execute a search warrant.

As officers approached the Fitchburg home he was at, police say Walker was able to get to a car before they could stop him. He then struck the officer before driving off.

The officer was taken to UMass Medical Center after suffering serious injuries. He continues to undergo treatment and further tests.

“The extent of the officer’s injuries remain unclear at this time as he has to undergo further tests,” said the Boylston Police Department on Friday.

Police have not released the name of the officer who was hurt.