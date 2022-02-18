DUXBURY (CBS) — There were road closures all across Duxbury as crews worked to clear trees and repair power lines and poles brought down by strong winds Friday morning.

Firefighters were busy responding to dozens of storm-related emergencies, like the downed wires that sparked a fire on Stagecoach Road.

“We had several wires down that are arching and sparking and on fire so crews have been standing by until we get Eversource there to shut the power down,” said Duxbury Deputy Fire Chief Rob Reardon.

Bob Anderson lives across the street and lost his power. He said compared to past storms, that this one wasn’t too bad though.

“Nothing. Just the electricity is a real hassle when you lose it,” he told WBZ-TV.

There was plenty of damage around town. A tree toppled onto a chimney on Franklin Street and Eversource crews were spread out, cutting up large fallen branches and putting up new utility poles.

“Luckily they called off school today, keep the kids off the street, so we can this all taken care of,” said Reardon.

The good news is there is no snow to contend with and the weather is warm for February which makes cleanup easier.

Eversource is reminding everyone to stay away from downed wires, assume they are live, and report them to 911.