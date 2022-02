What Matt Turner Hopes To Accomplish With Revolution Before Departing For ArsenalIt was a pretty interesting offseason for Matt Turner, who is preparing for a half-season with the Revs before he heads overseas to join Arsenal.

Barzal, Dobson Lead Islanders To 4-1 Victory Against BruinsThe New York Islanders snapped a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Patriots' Coaching Staff Remains A Major Mystery In New EnglandNormally at this time of year, conversations about the draft and free agency dominate the headlines and fill the airwaves. This year, though, the focus in New England seems to be on the Patriots' coaching staff.

Meeting Between MLB, Players' Union Lasts 15 Minutes As MLBPA Responds To League's ProposalOn what was supposed to be the second day of spring training, negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball’s lockout resumed Thursday at the office of the players' association. The meeting lasted about 15 minutes.

Myrtle Milledge, Oldest New England Patriots Fan, Dies At 106Myrtle Milledge, officially recognized by the New England Patriots as their oldest fan, has died at age 106.