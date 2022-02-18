BOSTON (CBS) – Friday started with some pounding rain and howling wind and there will likely be some impact to the morning commute. The tail end of the downpours and strongest winds will extend through about 8-to-9 a.m.

If you are heading out early, be aware that there will undoubtedly be some downed limbs and wires, and you may even come across a rogue trash barrel blowing down the road.

Power outages are a bit of a concern, although this time of year without leaves on the trees or snow weighing down the limbs/wires, it is more of an isolated, or patchy concern.

TIMELINE

Friday Morning:

Rain tapers from northwest to southeast during the morning and the last to clear will be Cape Cod. Winds peak early in the morning (through about 8 a.m.) and then gradually decrease from there. We will see a wind shift to the northwest by mid to late morning and gusts will drop to between 30-40 mph by midday. Temperatures will be quite mild to start the day with highs near 60 before noon. (Record is 66 for Friday)

Rain totals will likely average between a half inch and an inch. Although it will come down heavy at times, the system will be moving fast enough not to cause any major flooding concerns. I would anticipate that the combination of the falling rain and melting snow will cause some ponding on roadways Friday morning.

Friday Afternoon:

The wind continues to decrease hour-by-hour and temperatures also begin to fall off by late afternoon and evening. Not expecting a “flash freeze” but any standing water will freeze up Friday evening and overnight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s by midnight.

We will continue to update the timing and strength of the coming rain and wind as new data comes in.

