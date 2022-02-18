BOSTON (CBS) – We had a record high in Boston on Thursday, 62 degrees on Friday morning and the subject of this blog, naturally is SNOW.

February has been quite a trip. The ups and downs have been dramatic and we have the car-swallowing pot holes to prove it.

Now, as Patriots coach Bill Belichick would say, “We’re on to Saturday.”

Temperatures will crash back to “normal” (if there is such a thing anymore) Friday evening and we will begin to track a cold front coming out of the upper Midwest. Along this front, there will be a very skinny band (or two) of snow showers. This is very reminiscent of a summertime squall line. The snow will arrive quickly, only last for a short period of time and then be out of here.

The thing is, if you are outside or driving around when the snow squall hits, conditions could get hairy in a very short period of time, with little warning. Some of our worst commutes and highest volume of accidents have come not from major snowstorms, but from these quick-hitting snow squalls. Much like summertime thunderstorms, conditions will vary greatly from place to place. While some spots may luck out and get a more gentle snow shower, other locations could get the full fury and near white-out conditions for a short period of time.

Models are hinting at a couple squall lines during the day on Saturday. The first could come as early as about 10 a.m. in Worcester County and noon in Boston.

The second line, which would be right along the cold front, would arrive closer to 2 p.m. in Worcester County and 4 p.m. in the Boston area (later to the south).

The winds will pick up again with the arrival of these squalls and remain gusty through the first half of Saturday night, generally 20-to-40 mph.

My advice, if you get caught driving underneath one of these squalls and visibility starts to lower dramatically, pull over to a safe place and wait it out. It shouldn’t last more than 5-to-10 minutes. And if you get a small accumulation in your driveway or backyard, once again, it won’t stick around very long. With a good deal of sunshine on Sunday and temperature in the upper 30s, most of the snow with vanish.

Next week, more weather drama. We are expecting several more days in the 50s and 60s, more soaking rain late Tuesday, and then late in the week, well, perhaps a more “wintry” storm. Massachusetts may just be one big pothole after all that!

Stay safe. Our team will keep you updated through it all on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston.