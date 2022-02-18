BOSTON (CBS) — Lexington native Dave DeGuglielmo is headed back to Massachusetts.
Boston College announced that it has hired DeGuglielmo as its offensive line coach on Jeff Hafley’s staff in Chestnut Hill. DeGuglielmo is known well among football fans in the region, after he served as the Patriots’ offensive line coach during Dante Scarnecchia’s two-year retirement from 2014-15.READ MORE: Malcolm Butler Reportedly Planning A Comeback In 2022
“Dave’s one of the best in the business — NFL or college — when it comes to coaching the offensive line,” Hafley said in the school’s announcement. “We are thrilled to be able to land a two-time Super Bowl champion who is from the Commonwealth and has ties to BC.”READ MORE: Phil Mickelson Sounds Off On Motivation For Flirtation With Saudi League, Blasts PGA Tour 'Dictatorship'
DeGuglielmo also won a Super Bowl as part of the New York Giants’ staff in 2007. He served as the assistant offensive line and quality control coach in New York, a stint that ran from 2004-08. He’s coached for eight different NFL teams and five different colleges, most recently working as the O-line coach at Louisiana Tech.
MORE NEWS: Jayson Tatum Voices His Displeasure With All-NBA Voting Process
A two-time Super Bowl champion from the Commonwealth. 🦅
Welcome home, Coach DeGuglielmo!
🗞: https://t.co/7q97ZINMDu pic.twitter.com/UuqvzERRxw
— BC Football (@BCFootball) February 17, 2022
A former player at Boston University, DeGuglielmo got his coaching career started at BC, serving as a graduate assistant from 1991-92.